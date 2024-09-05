Creche facility at big ticket construction sites made mandatory for building permission

Availability of a creche at the big ticket construction sites will be a mandatory condition for obtaining building permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) henceforth. Instructions have been issued from the GHMC Commissioner to the Town Planning officials to ensure that the owner/builder/developer makes creche facility available in every establishment with fifty or more employees, in line with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The stipulation is made in order to prevent dog bite incidents near the construction sites, the orders said. A number of dog bite incidents have been reported over the past few months were unattended children of workers who were attacked by stray dogs.

The Town Planning staff have also been instructed to sensitise the builders/developers of previously approved projects to make creche facility available at the sites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.