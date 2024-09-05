GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Creche facility at big ticket construction sites made mandatory for building permission

Published - September 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A number of dog bite incidents over the past few months were unattended children of construction workers who were attacked by strays.

| Photo Credit: Representational purpose

Availability of a creche at the big ticket construction sites will be a mandatory condition for obtaining building permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) henceforth. Instructions have been issued from the GHMC Commissioner to the Town Planning officials to ensure that the owner/builder/developer makes creche facility available in every establishment with fifty or more employees, in line with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The stipulation is made in order to prevent dog bite incidents near the construction sites, the orders said. A number of dog bite incidents have been reported over the past few months were unattended children of workers who were attacked by stray dogs.

The Town Planning staff have also been instructed to sensitise the builders/developers of previously approved projects to make creche facility available at the sites.

