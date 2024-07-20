ADVERTISEMENT

Create value through collaboration, graduating students told

Published - July 20, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GITAM University celebrates 15th graduation ceremony in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The education sector is evolving, and in an era of transformative technology and heightened sustainability awareness, it is crucial to shift focus from mere profit to impact, said former CEO of Barclays Bank (India) Ram Gopal on Saturday.

“It is important to create value through collaboration rather than competition, organising through collaboration rather than command, evolving work methods from control to rapid learning and adaptation and presenting ourselves authentically as whole beings rather than mere work professionals,” he told students at GITAM University here, during its 15th convocation.

A total of 1,490 students graduated, 23 of whom received gold medals for outstanding performance. Twenty-four research scholars received their doctorate degrees, too.

GITAM vice-chancellor Gouthama Rao Yejju urged the graduates to leverage their multidisciplinary education to become agents of positive change in society.

