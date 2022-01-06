Create awareness on crop change: Vinod Kumar

B. Vinod Kumar addressing Agri Doctors Association meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 21:22 IST

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar suggested to the officials to create awareness among the farmers on the need to change the crop pattern.

Participating as chief guest in the Agri Doctors Association meeting held here on Thursday, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that agriculture officers must work with more dedication and give suggestions to farmers about the need to change on various issues. “This will be a challenging year in the field of agriculture. Officials should be available at field-level to farmers. The increase in input cost for farmers is an issue of concern and we have to address the issue without fail. We should plan how to reduce the cost which will be beneficial to public. At the same time officials should see that all the farmers should not opt for the same crop,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

The programme was presided by Agros MD Ramulu.

