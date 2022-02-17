‘Create awareness about genetic disorders in rural areas’

Nearly 10 million children worldwide and 1.7 million in India born each year with serious birth defects and genetic disorders

A three-day-long workshop on ‘Recent Advancements in Pre-Natal Genetic Testing and Diagnosis’ at Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Diseases, Osmania University, Begumpet, was inaugurated on Thursday.

Medical Geneticists, doctors, spoke about the burden of genetic disorders. Non-medical personnel who participated in the inauguration recalled their personnel experiences with people having genetic disorders, the need for spreading awareness in villages to prevent the issues, diagnosis methods, and other aspects.

The Medical Geneticists said that nearly 10 million children worldwide and 1.7 million in India are born each year with serious birth defects and genetic disorders. In many countries, birth defects are a leading cause of perinatal and neonatal deaths.

“As per the studies done in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by our institute, the prevalence of birth defects was identified to be 11% which is reported to be higher than WHO (7%). Keeping this in view, this workshop was designed to enlighten clinicians, academicians and researchers on recent techniques developed in prenatal diagnosis since they play a key role in screening for genetic disorders in society,” they said.

Prof Mallesham, Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, Osmania University (OU), recalled prevalence of the disorders in rural localities, how people who do not have awareness about it opt for alternative methods.

Presenting a lay person’s understanding of the disorders, he has mentioned importance of the geneticists, students present there. They were urged to connect with villages to spread awareness about it.

Dr Smita Pawar, Director, Central Facilities for Research and Development, OU, said that the medical geneticists at the institute should work in collaboration with hospitals.

Vikas Bhatia, Director, AIIMS, Bibinagar, suggested ways to communicate information about the services provided at the institute. He suggested introducing mobile screening services for the individuals who are at high risk for genetic diseases.

Director of the institute, Dr B. Vijayalakshmi, said that they have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), and that they will collaborate with the AIIMS too.