Create a route map showing distances to all govt health facilities: Telangana Health Minister

Published - July 03, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha in a review meeting held on Tuesday instructed health officials to continuously monitor and ensure the availability of emergency medicines in all government hospitals in Telangana. The minister highlighted the need to have necessary medicines for seasonal diseases and snake bite prevention available in all government hospitals. Additionally, as part of enhancing medical facilities, Minister Rajanarsimha directed Telangana Medical Supplies and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) officials to create a route map showing the geographical distances of all government hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals.

