GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Create a route map showing distances to all govt health facilities: Telangana Health Minister

Published - July 03, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha in a review meeting held on Tuesday instructed health officials to continuously monitor and ensure the availability of emergency medicines in all government hospitals in Telangana. The minister highlighted the need to have necessary medicines for seasonal diseases and snake bite prevention available in all government hospitals. Additionally, as part of enhancing medical facilities, Minister Rajanarsimha directed Telangana Medical Supplies and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) officials to create a route map showing the geographical distances of all government hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals.

Related Topics

Telangana / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.