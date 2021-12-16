Crafts Mela inaugurated

Expo to be on till December 31

Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that the International Crafts Mela being organised at Shilparamam will be a platform for craftsmen coming from various places in the country.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 27th All India Crafts Mela at Shilparamam in Madhapur on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas Goud said that this will be held for 15 days till December 31 and about 500 stalls are being established. About 200 craftsmen would be exhibiting their products.

He said that all steps are put in place to promote various crafts in the State and directed the officials to make all arrangements to those visiting the mela.

Shilparamam special officer Kishan Rao and others were present.