Crafting anthems that resonate with people’s aspirations, Nalgonda Gaddar is the star of Telangana election campaign

In the symphony of Telangana’s political landscape, Nalgonda Gaddar emerges as a musical force, his voice echoing the tales of revolutionary fervour and heroism. Named in homage to the legendary Balladeer Gaddar, his musical journey, shaped by the influence of revolutionary folk, intertwines seamlessly with the political pulse of the region

November 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Narsi Reddy, popularly known as Nalgonda Gaddar, is now a highly sought-after singer for all political parties in Telangana.

His resonant voice reverberates through massive sound boxes, setting the stage ablaze when leaders stride onto it or descend from helicopters. Few remain untouched by the melodies that stir their souls.

Whether it is the arrival of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao or TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy at public gatherings or roadshows, the unmistakable voice guiding their entrance belongs to Narsi Reddy, affectionately known as Nalgonda Gaddar. His vocal imprint on the Telangana elections is so profound that there isn’t a village or town where his songs fail to resonate.

The raw, unfiltered quality of the voice captures the listeners’ attention, and when paired with folk tunes, it forms a harmonious blend that leaves an indelible impact. The high-decibel rendition of ‘Gala Gala Pareti Gangamma Tallanti Chinnari Ponnari ee Chitti Chilakamma’ serves as a resonant reminder of the Kaleshwaram project, becoming a quintessential anthem accompanying Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into the public arena. This song, intertwined with the Chief Minister’s vision of a water-sufficient Telangana, is a melodic mandate.

Another composition hailing KCR as the hero of the Telangana agitation, ‘Talli Telangana Tyagala Mattilo Poosina Punnami vo, Palle Gunde Meeda Pachabottai Kaasina Vennelavo,’ weaves seamlessly into the fabric of the election campaign, a lyrical tribute to the leader’s role in the State’s struggle.

Narsanna effortlessly captivates the imagination of the people when he lends his voice to Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, a political adversary of Mr. KCR. The haunting melody of ‘Moodu Rangula Jhenda Patti Singhamole Kadilinaadu, Okkado Congress Sooreedu Mana Revanthanna Niggadeesi Adige Monagaadu’ has elevated Revanth Reddy’s stature to new heights in Telangana politics..

The infectious melody and Narsanna’s captivating voice infuse a mesmerizing aura into Mr. Revanth Reddy’s stage entries and roadshows. With millions of views on various platforms, the song’s popularity serves as a testament to its impact, becoming a cornerstone in the Congress Party’s revitalization campaign in Telangana.

His versatility goes beyond fitting seamlessly into the images of KCR or Revanth; Narsanna enjoys equal popularity lending his voice to leaders like K.T. Rama Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, and numerous others from BRS, Congress, and the BJP who seek his vocal prowess. With his powerful voice steering the campaigns of over 25 politicians, and a multitude clamoring for his unique talent, Narsanna stands as a sought-after force in the political soundscape.

Nalgonda Gaddar, affectionately named by folk song enthusiasts for his roots in Nalgonda district and a style reminiscent of Balladeer Gaddar, renowned for his revolutionary tunes. Reflecting on his journey, Nalgonda Gaddar, once a car driver for Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, humbly remarks, “Success is just a gift of God.” What began as an emulation of Balladeer Gaddar’s songs during his school days has evolved into Nalgonda Gaddar’s livelihood.

“As a child, I would continuously play Gaddar songs on my old tape recorder, and his influence was immense,” he says, attributing all credit to the original Gaddar. “His distinctive voice had the power to entrance people into a trance,” he reminisces.

While he is currently immersed in the election season, singing for a diverse array of leaders, his true strength lies in the revolutionary folk genre that mirrors the heroic struggles of the people, especially in Telangana.

In his musical odyssey, captivating the imagination of the people and instilling strength is his lyricist companion Charan Arjun, the mastermind behind most of his compositions. The singer, known for his haunting voice, has not only left an indelible mark in the political realm but has also contributed to mainstream Telugu films, including the blockbuster ‘Dasara’. Additionally, he has showcased his vocal prowess in films like ‘Nenu Nanna Abaddam’ and ‘Sadhyam’.

