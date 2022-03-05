Cracks between Governor and Telangana government surface

Governor airs displeasure at government’s decision to do away with Governor’s Address to the Legislature

The cracks between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government showed up for the first time on Saturday with the former taking exception to the manner she was bypassed in holding the Budget session of the legislature from Monday without her conventional address to both Houses at the beginning .

Fissures between Dr. Soundararajan and the government had become a talking point when the official Republic Day celebrations were confined to Raj Bhavan due to COVID and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao staying away from it and again when the protocol was reportedly violated during her recent visit to offer prayers in Sammakka Sarakka jatara at Medaram. But, this was the first time Dr. Soundararajan decided to air her displeasure.

In a statement issued here, she said the government while seeking the recommendation of the Governor for introduction of the Financial Bill had mentioned that the session would commence with the Governor’s Address. Unfortunately, on clarification, it was stated that it was inadvertent. “Ironical that the note following democratic convention was stated as inadvertent”.

“I, however, respecting the constitutional convention and going beyond political considerations and keeping up with the spirit of cooperative federalism have conveyed my recommendation for introduction of the Financial Bill. I had the liberty to take my time to give my recommendation. But, knowing well that people’s welfare is involved and giving primacy to people’s welfare, I gave my recommendation without any time lag.”

By not holding the Governor’s Address, the members now stood to lose out on the opportunity to discuss the previous year performance of the government. “Anyhow, my best wishes to the people of Telangana. Even though the Constitution has given certain powers to Governor and even when it is decided that the Governor’s Address will not be held, I gave my recommendation for the presentation of the budget in the Assembly as my primary intention is for people’s welfare only and any other thing in whatever situation takes backseat”.

She said the Governor’s Address was something that was not made by the office of the Governor but a statement of the government in office. It is a report card of the activities and achievements of the government during the previous year and the policy indicatives for the ensuing year.

It provides an occasion for the members to hold meaningful discussion in the floor of the House about the administration and debate matters mentioned in the Address. The Governor’s Address is an important instrument in upholding the democratic principles of making the government responsible to the elected members. The Governor’s role is limited to being a catalyst to the democratic ideals enshrined in our Constitution.

Dr. Soundararajan also quoted the government as saying that because it was not a new session but a continuation of the earlier session, it was not possible to commence the budget session with the Governor’s Address. The government said it was because of this technical aspect, the Governor’s Address is not possible.

The House was meeting after a period of five months. Under normal circumstances when the House is convened after such a long interval, the House is convened for a new session. Despite the long recess, the government had chosen to continue the earlier session in its own wisdom and do away with the customary Governor’s Address by citing technical reasons.