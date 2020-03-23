Crackdown on vehicles moving freely will continue: Wanaparthy SP

Police cracked the whip on violators of lockdown with an iron hand, particularly in districts where it is more challenging than the capital, in a bid to confine people to their homes in the struggle against the spread of COVID-19.

The forces in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Narayanpet districts bordering Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in South Telangana seized hundreds of vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and issued tickets for different violations. Moreover, the violators were made to hold placards as a deterrent measure to ensure that they did not take back to the roads.

Speaking to The Hindu, Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao said that on Monday alone a total of 240 vehicles moving on the streets without any reason were seized, and 460 vehicle owners were slapped with spot challans. In Gadwal they seized 260 private vehicles, and issued 334 spot tickets for violating different traffic norms.

“People must understand the severity of the situation and stay at home. They should not venture out for no reason for their own safety and the safety of others when the entire State is under lockdown,” she said.

Following the State government’s orders, they have sealed the inter-State borders, and are not letting any vehicle in and out, unless it’s a medical emergency, Ms. Rao said. “If anybody from the neighbouring States wants to get into Telangana limits, we are explaining them about the current lockdown and asking them to go back safely,” she said, adding that the people are restricted to move only within their localities.

She said that citizens must stay indoors and cooperate with the government in fighting the spread of COVID-19. “The crackdown on the violators will continue in the districts,” Ms. Rao added. Meanwhile, Narayanpet SP M Chetana said that they have seized 67 motor vehicles.