Crackdown on tinted glasses, irregular number plates in Hyderabad

The city police have launched a massive drive against tinted glasses and irregular number plates. This infamous practice will land you behind bars.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Avula Venkata Ranganath said that ‘Operation Black Film and Irregular Number Plates’ will be launched and the Supreme Court orders on use of tinted films were being implemented.

“No exemption will be granted to anybody except for people falling under ‘Z’ and ‘Z plus’ security categories,” the officer said.

Starting Sunday, police will book vehicles for affixing stickers of Press, MLA, Police, Corporator and Government Vehicle, on the registration plates. He said that no one should use the black film on car glasses and the allowed Visual Lite Transmission of 70% and 50% has to come in the glass from the manufacturer.

“It means if anyone wants to apply tint, they have to get their car glasses changed with VLT of 70% for front and rear and VLT of 50% for window glasses. As per the Supreme Court judgment, there shouldn't be any tinted film on the vehicle,” he said.

A fine of ₹1,000 under various Sections of the M.V. Act would be imposed on the vehicle owner for non-compliance with the Apex Court order.

According to Mr. Ranganath, the drive against improper registration plates was conducted every year and almost all number plate violations by all types of vehicle owners had been rectified through stern enforcement and education. “However, in the past couple of months, it has been noticed that a lot of vehicles are moving with improper number plates, which attracts Sections 50, 51 and 52 of the M.V. Rules,” he said.