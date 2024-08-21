Crackdown against narcotics will continue, says Telangana DGP

Telangana’s Director-General of Police Jitender has said the crackdown against sale and distribution of narcotics will continue in line with the ‘zero tolerance’ approach towards narcotics to weed out the menace of drugs from the State. The government has taken a tough stand against narcotic substances to curb the menace, he said.

The DGP was in Karimnagar on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) as part of his maiden visit to the city after assuming charge as the DGP in July this year. He conducted a review meeting with the police officers from Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts in Karimnagar. The DGP reviewed law and order situation, prevention of crime including cybercrimes, drive against drug menace, and traffic management.

Later speaking to the media, the DGP said Telangana was the first State in the country to create the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) with a senior officer as its head and it is equipped with requisite staff and funds.

The concerted efforts of the TGNAB led to big seizure of ganja and other narcotic substances, including heroin, in the recent past, he said while referring to the recent seizure of more than 800 kg ganja near Pedda Golconda on the outskirts of Hyderabad while being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana in a container.

Most of the seized consignments of ganja originated from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The illegal consignments were meant for delivery in other States like Haryana and Maharashtra, and the destination was not Telangana, he said, adding that the intensified raids on pubs and bars in Hyderabad resulted in seizure of drugs including cocaine. Public awareness campaigns against drug abuse are also being organised to weed out the drug menace, he noted.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) helped in ensuring refund of around ₹85 crore to the victims of cybercrimes in the State in recent months, he said, specifically referring to the refund of ₹7.9 crore lost in cybercrimes in collaboration with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.