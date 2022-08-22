CR blackmailing farmers by false propaganda against Centre: BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of resorting to ‘blackmail’ of the farmers by “falsely propagating” that the Centre is going to put meters on the agriculture pump sets and challenged the latter to prove if it was being done in any of the 17 state governments ruled by the party across the country.

“There is conspiracy behind KCR’s repeated charges of meters for pump sets as he is unable to provide free power round the clock with the TRS government in financial doldrums not even having money to pay salaries to its employees,” he charged on Monday.

In a statement released to the media even as he continued his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ third phase on the 19th day passing through Chagal, Station Ghanpur, Shivunupalli and other villages, the BJP president asserted that the Centre’s new Electricity Act had clearly mentioned that there was no need for any meters for the farm pump sets.

“When it is crystal clear in the Act itself why is KCR repeating the lie? Has he not raised power tariff and burdened people with high bills. Is is not a fact that in the name of power purchase, the TS power distribution firms are saddled with loans worth ₹50,000 crore and are on the verge of collapse?,” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that even the TS power generation companies are in bad shape financially unable to pay for the loans taken. He also criticised the Congress and Communist Parties for “helping” the TRS.

When the tenant farmers and teachers met him to bring their issues to his notice in the morning, the BJP president regretted that the state government had ignored the former for ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and schools were being denied even chalk.

“Everywhere I see misgovernance with every section of society complaining. If we are elected to power, we will look into these issues and in the meantime, we will put pressure on the government to solve them,” he promised.

Earlier, Erraballi Pradeep Rao, brother of TRS Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, called on the Karimnagar MP at the walkathon camp in the morning in the presence of former MPs Garakipati Mohan Rao, Ch. Suresh Reddy, Jangoan district president Dashmant Reddy and others. He is scheduled to walk 12.5 km on Monday and have night halt at Palamnuru village.