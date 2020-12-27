CPI’s 96th foundation day celebrated

HYDERABAD

The 96th Foundation Day of CPI was celebrated by party leaders and workers with a procession being taken out from the office of the All India Trade Union Congress at Narayanguda to Makhdoom Bhavan, where a public meeting was held later.

Addressing the meeting, CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said there was no need for leaders of Left parties to be demoralised at electoral losses since those were part of the game. After the Congress, it was only the CPI that has the longest history.

National council member of CPI Azeez Pasha said the struggle of farmers against farm laws will succeed. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy also spoke.

Artistes of Praja Natya Mandali staged cultural performances during the meeting. The participants in the procession were all dressed in red.