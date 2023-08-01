ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) writes to KTR demanding offline applications for 2BHK homes be considered

August 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Large number of homeless poor submitted written applications seeking allotment of housing units, the party unit pointed out

The Hindu Bureau

The guidelines have not said only online applications for housing units would be accepted, points out CPI(M). | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

CPI(M) Greater Hyderabad central city committee has demanded that offline applications for double bedroom housing units too be taken into account while allotments are made.

The committee addressed a letter to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao bringing out the fact that the survey of beneficiaries totally ignored offline applications.

There are a large number of homeless poor who submitted written applications in the respective collectors’ offices requesting allotment of housing units, the letter said, putting the number of such applicants at more than 2.84 lakh.

The government never stipulated anywhere that only online applications will be taken into consideration, the letter pointed out.

