CPI(M) urges CM to ensure re-transfer of five villages from A.P. to Bhadrachalam

The CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Thursday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to ensure amicable resolution of the pending bifurcation issues during his scheduled meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on July 6.

Mr. Veerabhadram welcomed the decision of the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to discuss the long pending bifurcation issues. In a letter addressed to the Telangana Chief Minister, Mr. Veerabhadram urged him to ensure re-transfer of five villages — Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem, Yetapaka, Gundala and Purushothapatnam, which were merged with Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation (Amendment) Act in 2014. Around 900 acres of land belonging to Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple of Bhadrachalam town are located in Purushothapatnam Gram Panchayat limits, he said.

He emphasised that getting back the five villages was imperative to mitigate the space constraints in Bhadrachalam town, devoid of even a dumping yard, and also address issues concerning roads in the town’s vicinity. A permanent solution be worked out to address the Polavaram project backwater’s effect on Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals, he said, adding that all the pending bifurcation issues be discussed thoroughly to find an amicable solution to them. The issues concerning sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters between the two States, among other unresolved matters, need to be resolved amicably, he said.

He said there is an urgent need for exerting pressure on the Centre to fulfil the bifurcation promises such as setting up a steel factory, a 4000 MW thermal power station under the aegis of the NTPC and a railway coach factory at Kazipet. Mr Veerabhadram accused the BJP-led Central government of undermining the interests of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) by auctioning the coal blocks in Telangana for commercial mining.