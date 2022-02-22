CPI(M) stages dharna demanding allotment of housing units

CPI(M) city unit has organised a demonstration in front of the GHMC headquarters on Monday, demanding that the double bedroom housing units at Bojagutta be completed and allotted to the beneficiaries.

Works for the housing colony in the Gudimalkapur division were initiated in 2017 with an estimated cost of 141 crore, but halted midway. A total 1824 units were planned, and works were launched for 340.

Slum dwellers were evicted on the promise of allotment of double bedroom units, but so far, the same has not been fulfilled, a press statement said. Poor people are forced to live in rented accommodation for years on.