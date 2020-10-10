CPI(M) protests against LRS

Move aimed at filling State coffers, allege Left party leaders

Terming the Government Order (GO Ms No 131) pertaining to the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) as an "unjustified move" aimed at filling the State's coffers, cadres of the CPI(M) laid siege to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) office here on Friday demanding withdrawal of the GO.

Holding placards containing slogans against GO 131, the demonstrators staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of KMC office.

Some of the placards read: "Condemn levy of hefty penalties under the LRS - stop burdening people for filling up coffers" and "Take up LRS with nominal charges."

Speaking at the protest, the party district secretary N Nageswara Rao came down heavily on the TRS government for allegedly imposing a huge financial burden on people at a time when the State is grappling with the ripple effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The persons at the helm have virtually issued an ultimatum to people to pay the stipulated charges before January 31, 2021 in the name of LRS, Mr Rao alleged, deploring that the move is tantamount to compelling people to pay hefty charges for filling up the State treasury in the current crisis situation.

Stir to continue

"People will teach a fitting lesson to the rulers at the hustings for such arbitrary measures," he said, vowing to continue the agitation against the GO 131 by enlisting the support of all sections. CPI (M) State committee member P Venkateshwara Rao, district executive committee members Y Srikanth, M Bharathi, Y Vikram, N Manohar, B Ramesh and others took part in the sit-in protest.

A delegation comprising CPI(M) district leaders submitted a memorandum with their charter of demands to Municipal Assistant Commissioner Malleshwari.