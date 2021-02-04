Telangana

CPI(M) demands immediate allotment of 2BHK homes

CPI(M) Amberpet Zonal Committee has organised a demonstration in front of the Amberpet Tahsildar’s office demanding immediate allotment of the completed double bedroom units.

The party has also demanded that the applications by city’s poor be scrutinised and beneficiaries be finalised.

CPI(M) city secretary M. Srinivas said not more than 2,000 persons have been allotted homes despite the oft-shifted deadlines for a lakh units being announced by the government.

There have been seven lakh applications for housing pending in Revenue offices within the limits of GHMC, which are yet to be scrutinised. Though 4,000 units have been allocated for each constituency, no action has been taken for their allotment, Mr. Srinivas said.

If the units are not allotted immediately, week-long agitations will be taken up near Revenue offices of the city, he warned.

