CPI(M) demands immediate allotment of 2BHK homes

CPI(M) Amberpet Zonal Committee has organised a demonstration in front of the Amberpet Tahsildar’s office demanding immediate allotment of the completed double bedroom units.
The party has also demanded that the applications by city’s poor be scrutinised and beneficiaries be finalised.
CPI(M) city secretary M. Srinivas said not more than 2,000 persons have been allotted homes despite the oft-shifted deadlines for a lakh units being announced by the government.
There have been seven lakh applications for housing pending in Revenue offices within the limits of GHMC, which are yet to be scrutinised. Though 4,000 units have been allocated for each constituency, no action has been taken for their allotment, Mr. Srinivas said.
If the units are not allotted immediately, week-long agitations will be taken up near Revenue offices of the city, he warned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath