CPI(M): Central govt. adopting harmful policies

Party extends support to the general strike on Nov. 26 and 27

Expressing concern over the “harmful” policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has alleged that the Central government is trying to dilute labour laws in the name of ushering in reforms.

The government has accelerated steps to handover public sector undertakings, considered as pillars to the country’s economic sovereignty, to corporates at throwaway prices.

In the process, the government opened doors for private sector in key sectors like defence, airports, oil sector, railways and coal, besides divesting its stake from major public sector establishments categorised as Navratnas, CPI(M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said.

He said the party has decided to extend its full support to the general strike called by workers, farmers, employees and other sections on November 26 and 27.

He recalled that the rule of reservation is being followed in the PSUs and diluting these entities would harm the interests of SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

After speeding up implementation of “harmful reforms”, the government has now set its sights on agriculture sector and has enacted three legislations that are against the interests of farmers. The government has also brought in reforms in the power sector to enable collection on charges from the farm sector and the moves for privatisation of distribution companies is stringently opposed by the people from different sectors.

The government is adopting repressive measures against those raising voices against its policies and is resorting to indiscriminate arrests of those agitating. “Leaders and intellectuals are being jailed under sections dealing with treason and sedition for raising voice against the “anti-people policies” of the BJP government,” he lamented.