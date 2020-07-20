CPI(M) cadres stage protest in Khammam

CPI(M) party activists staging a protest in front of the district Collector office in Khammam on Monday.

KHAMMAM

20 July 2020 19:56 IST

‘Drop cases registered against party activists’

CPI(M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara strongly condemned foisting of cases against several district leaders of the party by police for organising demonstrations seeking concrete measures to address the grave public health issues during the current coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at a dharna organised by the party district committee at the Dharna Chowk here on Monday in protest against the registration of cases against a host of party leaders and cadres by the town police in recent weeks.

Some demonstrators tried to enter the Collectorate to submit a memorandum to the authorities. Mild commotion prevailed at the entrance of the building as police prevented them at the main gate.

Later, addressing the dharna, Mr Nageswara Rao alleged that several cases were booked against the party functionaries for holding peaceful demonstrations demanding inclusion of treatment of COVID-19 in the Arogyasri scheme, setting up of a full-fledged COVID-19 testing facility in the district headquarters hospital and ramping up treatment services.

No action has been taken against the leaders of the TRS and the BJP despite their participation in large gatherings in various parts of the district in flagrant violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms, he charged.

"There is no rationale in booking cases against the CPI(M) cadres for organising peaceful demonstrations over the pressing public health issues," he said, demanding that the cases foisted against their party functionaries be dropped forthwith.

He asserted that the party will continue to highlight the woes of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic and strive to ensure succour to them.