CPI wants early completion of Palamuru-RR, Tummidihetti projects

CM complimented on bringing water to Kondapochammasagar

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Telangana unit has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to mobilize needed funds and execute the pending projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Tummidihetti to completely realise the statehood movement slogan on utilising judicious share in river waters to develop all parts of the State.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on May 30, State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy complimented the government for getting Godavari water to Kondapochamma reservoir at 618 meters above the mean sea level. But people were of the belief that it was only a partial success in utilising the judicious share of river waters and complete success would be executing Palamuru-Rangareddy and Tummidihetti projects.

Mr. Reddy also reminded the Chief Minister that disputes arose between Telangana and Rayalaseema regions in combined Andhra Pradesh itself on the utilisation of water from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) across Tungabhadra river, although Telangana was not getting even the allocated water. The AP’s plans to increase the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulators from the existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs had already given rise to large-scale discontent in South Telangana districts depending on Krishna waters, the CPI leader pointed out.

Even the projects such as Koilsagar, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) taken up long back during combined AP remain incomplete, Mr. Venkat Reddy said and urged the government to complete them in all respects so that the intended benefits are realised.

