CPI urges Revanth government to expedite crop loan waiver 

CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao urged Telangana government to expedite the waiver of ₹31,000 crore in crop loans, noting that only ₹18,540 crores have been waived so far.

Addressing a press conference after concluding the CPI’s three-day State Construction Council meetings here on Sunday (August 25, 2024), he stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a struggle for survival, with many of its MLAs allegedly planning to leave the party. He cautioned the ruling Congress party against encouraging these defections, reminding them of the negative consequences they had experienced in the past due to such actions.

He urged the immediate disqualification of MLAs who switch parties after being elected. He highlighted the existing legal loopholes that allow such MLAs to retain their posts despite changing party affiliations, leading to prolonged disqualification cases. Mr. Rao also proposed the consideration of criminal charges against such elected representatives for betraying the trust of their voters.