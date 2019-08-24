CPI to observe armed struggle commemorative week

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to observe Telangana Armed Struggle commemorative week from September 11 to 17 with the slogan of “protection of government lands — struggle for social justice”.

Party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said in a statement issued here on Saturday that as part of the commemorative week the State leadership would take up a bus yatra. It would be flagged off from Hyderabad on September 11 and would conclude also in Hyderabad on September 17.

Public meetings

The party has decided to organise the armed struggle commemorative meetings in all districts on September 11 and tributes would be paid to the martyrs. Public meetings would be organised to mark the conclusion of the week on the last day. The party would also observe September 28 as electricity struggle martyrs day across the State.

Mr. Venkat Reddy criticised the silence of the State government on the Centre’s plans to take up uranium mining in the Nallamala forest area. The uranimum mining would not only displace the Chenchu tribe, who are on the verge of extinction, but also play havoc with the health of the people.

Uranium mining

The CPI would strongly oppose the move for uranium mining along with the like-minded forces.

Besides, the CPI State council meeting held here for the last two days had also decided to take up a direct struggle on the election promises of the TRS government, including construction of double bedroom houses or payment of ₹5 lakh each to the beneficiaries having own house site, unemployment allowance, farm loan waiver and filling of posts in all government departments.