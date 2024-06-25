CPI State council plans protest against Centre’s move to auction coal blocks in Telangana

CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday said the party will organise agitations in the coal belt and elsewhere in the State against the Centre’s plans to auction the coal blocks in the State for commercial mining.

A mass movement will be launched to mount pressure on the Centre to stop the detrimental move and allocate the coal blocks in Godavari valley coalfield to the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) without auction, he said.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao was in the town to inaugurate a State-level training programme of the AISF activists.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao said the modalities of the agitational programme will be finalised in the CPI State council meeting to be held in Khammam from June 28 to 30.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to auction the coal blocks, including Shravanapalli in Telangana, for commercial mining as part of its hidden agenda to privatise the State-owned coal company. Terming the SCCL as the lifeline of Telangana, he said the CPI will steadfastly strive to save the SCCL from privatisation and defend the interests of its workforce.

It was the BRS which supported the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) (MMDR) amendment Ordinance by the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre in 2015, he charged.

The agitational programme will feature relay hunger strikes by the workers owing allegiance to the AITUC-affiliated to Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU), the SCCL’s recognised union, in the coal belt and a slew of protests across the State.

