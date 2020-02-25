CPI activists held for protest against Trump’s visit

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 21:56 IST

Arrested leaders, cadre released later

The Communist Party of India has alleged that the visit of United States of America President Donald Trump was aimed at serving the selfish and business interests of the US and the agreements relating to agriculture products made with the US were against economic interests of the country.

CPI activists led by the party’s national secretariat member K. Narayana, former MP Azeez Pasha and State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy staged a demonstration in the vicinity of the US Consulate at Begumpet here on Monday in protest against Mr. Trump’s visit to the country. The leaders squatted on the arterial road and raised slogans against the US disrupting the traffic. They were forcibly removed from the place and sent to Bowenpally, Trimulgherry and other police stations and were released later.

In a press release, the CPI expressed concern that Mr. Trump’s visit concluded without any assurance on easing the stringent restrictions imposed on grant of H1B visas to Indians. The US, on its part, was interfering in the affairs of Cuba, Palestine, Iran and other countries with imperialist motives. The CPI had also opposed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Ramnath Kovind in honour of the US President.

