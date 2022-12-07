CPI protest demanding abolition of Governor’s post

December 07, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The police foiled a bid by CPI workers to stage a dharna and march towards Raj Bhavan on Wednesday demanding abolition of the institution of Governor.

Tension prevailed on the busy road at Khairatabad as the demonstrators led by party’s State secretary K. Sambasiva Rao entered into heated exchanges and scuffle with the police when they were stopped from proceeding.

The police cleared the road for traffic by arresting the crowd and shifting them to different police stations in the city.

CPI national secretary Narayana visited a group that was detained at Nampally police station. Addressing it, Mr. Narayana said that the style of functioning of Governors in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reflected how the Centre set up obstacles to State governments with the help of the post.

Later, he celebrated his birthday amidst the group by cutting a cake procured instantly when it became known that it was his day.

