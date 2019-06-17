CPI protest against KCR’s autocratic policies

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday staged a back-walk protest alleging that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been encouraging defection of elected representatives and pushing the State towards autocracy from democracy.

Led by party national secretary K. Narayana, the CPI activists took the back-walk protest at Indira Park here on Monday raising slogans against undemocratic and anti-people policies of the TRS government. Speaking at the protest, Dr. Narayana alleged that both TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were encouraging defection of elected representatives from other parties with an aim to decimate the opposition voice.

Targeting the BJP, the CPI leader said although the saffron party reiterates its belief in the Hindu Marriage Act at every given opportunity it was unable to follow a similar discipline when it comes to politics. He suggested that they should admit leaders of other parties only if they quit the posts to which they were elected on other parties’ tickets like the fact that second marriage is allowed only after divorce in the first marriage.

The attitude of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was alike against all democratic practices. Former MP Syed Aziz Pasha, party leaders E.T. Narsimha, V. Ramnarsimha Rao, B. Venkatesham, S. Chayadevi and several others also participated in the back-walk protest.