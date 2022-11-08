CPI opposes Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Ramagundam

PM has no moral right to visit the State, says Kunamaneni

The Communist Party of India State unit has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancel his proposed visit to Telangana on November 12 as the BJP-led Central Government has done precious little to the State ever since it took the reins.

The CPI has criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for “insulting” the Telugu people with her comments and reiterated its demand for scrapping the institution of the Governor. “Mr. Narendra Modi has no moral right to visit the State. All the promises made to Telangana like integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, railway coach factory at Warangal and delimitation of constituencies in two Telugu States post bifurcation remain unfulfilled,” CPI State secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao said.

Mr. Rao told reporters here on Tuesday that the Prime Minister’s visit to dedicate the Fertilizer Corporation of India’s unit in Ramagundam to the nation smacked of political motives. The visit was revealed after the announcement of schedule for Munugode bypoll and this was followed by the alleged attempts of the BJP to poach MLAs. “Mr. Modi’s visit is planned after the BJP finalised its plans which ultimately failed,” he said.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao took exception to Mr. Modi’s decision to dedicate the Ramagundam unit to the nation claiming that the unit started functioning over a year ago. “The Prime Minister never saw Telangana as part of the country. Why is he visiting the State now?” he asked asserting that the CPI along with like-minded parties would campaign against the Prime Minister’s visit from November 10.

The senior CPI leader criticised the Central Government for its attempts to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited. The SCCL, considered lifeline of Telangana and source for the fertilizer manufacturing unit at Ramagundam, had been put at stake.

On the Governor’s issue, he said Dr. Tamilisai was behaving like a “BJP activist” rather than as Governor and was obstructing the implementation of the bills passed by the legislature. The CPI had therefore decided to stage a “chalo Rajbhavan” soon to protest against the Governor’s attitude in stalling important bills.