CPI national secretary K Narayana vows to stall ‘privatisation’ of coal blocks

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has called upon the Congress party to take a lead role in the ongoing struggle against the Centre’s latest move to auction coal blocks in Telangana and elsewhere in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Congress party in Telangana should lead the agitation from the front to exert pressure on the Centre to stop auctioning of Telangana’s Sravanapalli coal block and press for allocation of the coal block to the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), he said.

He was speaking at the CPI State council meeting held in Khammam on Friday.

He said the CPI will resolutely fight against the Centre’s ‘privatisation spree’ and strive to protect the public sector undertakings by organising mass agitations.

CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.