CPI national secretary K Narayana vows to stall ‘privatisation’ of coal blocks

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has called upon the Congress party to take a lead role in the ongoing struggle against the Centre’s latest move to auction coal blocks in Telangana and elsewhere in the country.

The ruling Congress party in Telangana should lead the agitation from the front to exert pressure on the Centre to stop auctioning of Telangana’s Sravanapalli coal block and press for allocation of the coal block to the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), he said.

He was speaking at the CPI State council meeting held in Khammam on Friday.

He said the CPI will resolutely fight against the Centre’s ‘privatisation spree’ and strive to protect the public sector undertakings by organising mass agitations.

CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao presided over the meeting.