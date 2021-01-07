Telangana

CPI national council meeting in city

The national council of CPI will meet here January 29 to 31 to discuss, among others, conduct of State and national conferences of the party.

On the first day, the executive of the party will meet, followed by national council meetings on the next days.

CPI general secretary D. Raja, senior leaders from all States, leaders of trade unions affiliated to the party and CPI Ministers in Kerala Cabinet will attend.

The participants will discuss latest political developments in the country and the upcoming elections to Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, a press release said.

