CPI-ML(Liberation) gears up to become a force in national politics

The CPI-ML (Liberation) has seen itself as third pillar of Communist movement along with the CPI and the CPI(M) after its resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections last year.

With 12 out of 16 MLAs of the three Left parties in Bihar belonging to the CPI - ML(Liberation), the party is gearing up to become a force in mainstream politics. It has scheduled its congress in Patna from February 15 to 20 to chart out its course of action.

On a visit to the city in the run-up to the congress, the CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya told The Hindu that the Marxist-Leninist movement was a stream of a larger Communist movement. It was not right to identify it as a Naxalite outfit.

It had become a practice in BJP rule at the Centre to dub as naxalites whoever challenged the government. The dissenters were termed naxalites. The government sought to get for itself a licence to suppress the voice of dissent by branding those who raised it as naxalites. That way it felt it could also get away doing anything that it wanted. .

Mr. Bhattacharya said the BJP wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat but now it was keen on Opposition-mukt Bharat. The government policies produced disaster after disaster. The government was out to suppress the desire for change.

India was a country of diversity. Mr. Modi tried to exploit the differences to promote hatred among people. In this context, Mr. Bhattacharya said the Left parties had three roles to play. One, they had to lead the ideological resistance to the efforts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which was the driving force of BJP, to inflict its sectarian ideologies on people. Two, the parties had to build powerful movements to check this onslaught.

Finally, he said, the parties had to work for a broad opposition unity by harnessing their strength as partners in selfless stream of politics. An example of their selflessness was the refusal of Left to share power in Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar despite having 16 MLAs.