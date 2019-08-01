CPI (ML-ND) leaders not allowed to visit mortuary

Tension prevailed at the mortuary in the Government Area Hospital in Kothagudem on Thursday where the post-mortem on the body of Linganna, slain CPI (ML-New Democracy) district secretary and commander of the outfit’s underground squad, was conducted amid tight security.

A host of senior CPI (ML-New Democracy) leaders, including party State secretary D. V. Krishna, assistant secretary P. Ranga Rao and former Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah, were taken into preventive custody by the police near the hospital when they arrived there to pay their last respects to Linganna, who was killed in an alleged encounter with the police in Gundala forest area on Wednesday.

Scores of other party leaders and cadres were also taken into preventive custody by the police elsewhere in the former composite Khammam district. All those detained were let off later in the day.

Arrests condemned

The police action triggered strong condemnation from the CPI (ML-ND) State leadership as well as the students, farmers, women and labour wing of the party.

The party and its frontal organisations alleged that the killing of Linganna and the subsequent preventive arrests of the party cadres by the police amounted to brutal repression on those espousing the cause of Adivasis, including podu cultivators and other marginalised sections.

The premises of the morgue inside the area hospital in the coal town witnessed heart-rending scenes when the family members of Linganna and their relatives from various tribal habitations wept inconsolably.

Meanwhile, the police have made arrangements for shifting the body of Linganna to Hyderabad for the re-postmortem as reportedly ordered by the High Court in response to a petition filed by president State Civil Liberties Committee G Laxman earlier in the day, sources said.