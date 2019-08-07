CPI (ML) leader Sammaiah held

The CPI (ML-New Democracy) State Committee member and the outfit’s dalam member D. Sammaiah alias Gopanna was nabbed and one .303 rifle (bolt action) was seized by a police team during a search operation at Raigudem forest area in Gundala mandal on August 6 morning, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Talking to the media in Kothagudem town on August 6 afternoon, Mr. Sunil said that Sammaiah was involved in the recent Rollagadda exchange of fire.

He fled from the encounter site along with other armed squad members after opening fire on a police team during a combing operation at Rollagadda on July 31. In that encounter, dalam leader Linganna died and his accomplices escaped with firearms, the SP added.

Sammaiah was nabbed by a joint squad comprising Gundala and Mahabubabad police from the Raigudem forest area at 9 a.m. on August 6. Sammaiah has 13 criminal cases pending against him in different police stations, the SP said.

The SP stated that armed underground squads of the outfit were resorting to extortions from local contractors and businessmen by intimidating them with firearms.

He added that the dalam members were instigating innocent tribals to “cut and encroach” the forest land on the pretext of podu cultivation.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in extortion and encroachment of forest land.