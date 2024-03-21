March 21, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) has called upon all democratic forces and others including peasantry, Dalits, women’s organisations, and others to celebrate March 23 as an anti-imperialism day with revolutionary spirit and enthusiasm.

It also appealed to conduct seminars, meetings, rallies upholding the ideas of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru to expose the alleged treacherous design of the Hindutva forces to saffronise Bhagat Singh and his comrades who laid down their lives fighting the imperialist forces.

A statement issued in the name of Pratap, spokesperson for the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Central Regional Bureau, has emphasised the need to combat imperialism and Brahmanical Hindutva fascism, advocating for a ‘New Democratic India’.

“March 23 holds historical significance as it was the day Bhagat Singh, Sukdev, and Rajguru were martyred by British colonial powers,” Pratap said, adding that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no moral right to even speak about freedom fighters and to hijack the freedom movement.

He criticised the post-independence economic policies, accusing ruling classes of serving imperialism and exacerbating exploitation. Pointing at the BJP government led by Narendra Modi, Pratap accused it of facilitating foreign capital exploitation through various flagship programmes. He also criticised BJP’s alleged promotion of Hindu Rashtra ideology, contrary to the secular and socialist ideals upheld by Bhagat Singh.

