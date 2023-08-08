HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee condoles Gaddar’s death

In a purported statement that surfaced on social media, the outlawed outfit’s official spokesman Jagan expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Gaddar

August 08, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The funeral procession of Telangana folk singer, poet and balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, in Hyderabad saw a huge crowd on August 7, 2023.

The funeral procession of Telangana folk singer, poet and balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, in Hyderabad saw a huge crowd on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee has condoled the death of balladeer Gaddar.

In a purported statement that surfaced on social media, the outlawed outfit’s official spokesman Jagan expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Gaddar.

Gaddar’s stint as a revolutionist started in 1972 and lasted till 2012, and he stood for the cause of oppressed classes for four decades, Jagan said.

He added that the Jana Natya Mandali, a cultural troupe, was set up in 1972, inspired by the ‘Naxalbari struggle’ and the Srikakulum movement, to mobilise the oppressed sections against the feudal suppression.

“Gaddar played a key role in the establishment of the Jana Natya Mandali and in strengthening the revolutionary movement as a member of the party in the cultural domain.

He penned and sung songs to further the anti-feudal struggle and led the cultural campaign to ensure handing over the dead bodies of revolutionists those killed in ‘fake encounters’ to their families, Jagan said.

Gaddar took active part in the Telangana democratic struggles and worked as the president of the Telangana Praja Front during the final phase of the Telangana movement. Gaddar had spent four years in dalam during the 1980s, he added.

Gaddar escaped a bid on his life with grievous bullet injuries in an attack by some killer gangs during the then TDP regime in 1997, Jagan alleged.

Jagan said, “Our party served a show-cause notice on Gaddar over his relations with the ruling parties in contrast to the party’s guidelines, and subsequently he resigned from the party in 2012. Our party accepted his resignation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.