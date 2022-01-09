CPI (Maoist) targets false campaign

HYDERABAD

09 January 2022 23:44 IST

The State committee of CPI (Maoist) has highlighted a couple of instances to show how the government and police were running a false campaign against the party.

One of them related to a false letter from CPI (Maosit) having gone to Laxma Reddy, Sarpanch of Sirisinagandla village in Siddipet district, demanding ₹20 lakh. The Sarpanch approached the police and court seeking security thereafter.

The letter was in the name of State committee secretary Jagan but written on the letter head of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and East Godavari division committee. How a State secretary will write on the letter of a divisional committee was unfathomable, a release of Jagan said.

In the second instance, Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt linked up the killing of some traitors by public near Gangulur in Bijapur district of Chhattsigarh to CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem district secretary Azad and two other comrades Madhu and Ravi who were working far away.