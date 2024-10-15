CPI (Maoist) State committee pays homage to Prof. G. N. Saibaba

The State committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) paid tributes to Prof. G. N. Saibaba, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A statement, purportedly issued in the name of the outlawed outfit’s official spokesperson Jagan, hailed the former Delhi University professor as a civil rights activist, a writer and an intellectual. “The fascist regime is responsible for the death of Prof. Saibaba who amplified people’s voice to protect civil liberties with indefatigable spirit in the face of State repression,” the statement said, adding that he played a key role in the Telangana Statehood movement while working as a Professor in Delhi University. He presided over a two-day conference held under the aegis of the AIPRF for “Democratic Telangana” in December 1997. He relentlessly strived to protect the fundamental rights of people as part of the All India People’s Resistance Forum (AIPRF). He played a proactive role in the Forum Against War on People by amplifying people’s voice against “Salwa Judum”, “Operation Green Hunt” and “imperialist onslaught” on Adivasis to “loot” the country’s natural resources.

“The wheelchair-bound professor was implicated in a false case on baseless charges of having links with Maoists and imprisoned for nearly 10 years during which his health deteriorated. Despite his acquittal by the Bombay High Court, the fascist regime tried to prevent his release from jail by filing an appeal against the acquittal of the 90% physically disabled academic,” the statement further added.

