CPI (Maoist) PLGA first battalion member from Chhattisgarh surrenders before police in Telangana’s Kothagudem

Published - November 19, 2024 10:02 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Chhattisgarh-based Maoist identified as Madivi Aitha on Tuesday (November 19) surrendered before the police in Kothagudem town of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the police, Aitha, a member of the CPI (Maoist) People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) first battalion of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, turned himself in before Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju and the officials of the CRPF 141st Battalion in Kothagudem.

The surrendered Maoist carries a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his head.

