CPI (Maoist) divisional committee member surrenders before police in Khammam

Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna had been working underground for more than three decades

The CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), East Division, Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, (AOBSZC), Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna (65), surrendered before the police in Khammam on August 27.

The senior Maoist leader, who has been working underground for more than three decades, turned himself in before Khammam Police Commissioner, Vishnu S. Warrier, on Friday afternoon.

A native of Chintiryala in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Seetharam Reddy was closely associated with the Radical Student Organisation (RSU) while studying in Govt. Polytechnic College at Masab Tank in Hyderabad during early 1970s.

He joined the then People’s War Group (PWG) as a member of Bhadrachalam area dalam in 1981 and a year later elevated as a commander of the squad. He subsequently worked in Shabari, Venkatapuram and Rampachodavaram dalams.

In 1985, he was arrested by Donelankapalem police and lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail for more than two years. On his release on bail, he returned to his native village in 1988 where he lived for three years before rejoining the outlawed outfit in 1992.

He worked in the Ranganna Dalam of Malkangiri Area in Odisha up to 1999.

Between 1999 and 2002 he was active in Pampuluru area as Area Committee Member. In 2002, he was shifted to East Area Committee in the AOB area.

He was promoted to the position of DVCM of Malkangiri East Division in 2008. He taught political classes to the party cadres in the AOB area for more than a decade.

He left the party and stayed at the houses of party sympathisers in the AOB area due to age-related illness and various other health issues, police added.

Financial assistance of ₹5 lakh will be disbursed to the surrendered Maoist leader for his rehabilitation as per the State government’s rehabilitation package for surrendered Maoists, the Khammam Police Commissioner told the media in Khammam.

An interim aid of ₹10,000 will be handed over to help him meet his immediate expenses, he added.

The Director General of Police, M. Mahender Reddy, appealed to Maoist cadres to join the mainstream, benefit from the State government’s rehabilitation process and participate in the endeavour of nation’s progress.