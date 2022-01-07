CPI (M) to strengthen party from grass-root level

Party to focus on building an alternative to BJP

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to take steps to strengthen the party from the grass-root level even as it started focusing on evolving modalities for building up an alternative to the BJP-led Central Government in the run up to the next elections.

The CPI (M) central committee, which met here on Friday to finalise the draft political resolution ahead of the party’s national congress at Kannur in Kerala in April, expressed concern over the ‘aggressive manner’ in which the BJP was trying to take forward its Hindutva agenda for the last few years. Issues like Citizenship (Amendment) Act aimed at dividing people on communal lines were being brought forward.

At the same time, the BJP government hastened the implementation of neo liberal policies as could be seen from privatisation of public sector companies and initiatives like national monetisation pipeline for further diluting the existing policies in favour of corporates. The party feels that there is widespread opposition to the policies adopted by the BJP government as could be seen from the agitations launched by various sections, including farmers.

This calls for the need to evolve an alternative that could carry out struggles against the government in a sustained manner. In this context, the central committee is understood to have felt that though the Congress, being the main Opposition, was expected to take the lead, it was facing its own weaknesses. The Congress faces organisational issues as could be seen by the manner in which it could not elect its president.

“The party (Congress) is apparently afraid that it will lose Hindu votes if it raises voice against the Hindutva agenda of BJP. Moreover, it is taking opportunistic stand in different States rather than taking regional parties together for building up a formidable Opposition,” a panel member said.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the draft political resolution would be put in the public domain for one month inviting suggestions and amendments before the final resolution is adopted in the national congress.