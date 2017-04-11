CPI-M stir from April 15

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee proposes to launch a series of agitations from April 15 to 20 demanding basic amenities in slums across the city here. Party state secretary G. Venkat, senior leader S. Vasudeva Reddy, N. Ratnamala and others said the GWMC proposes to install meters for water taps which should be withdrawn forthwith. There were no roads, drains, street lights in many colonies in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

Though the city got enough development funds, the poor are denied basic amenities. The municipal corporation was collecting charges for garbage collection and plans to enhance water bills which was aimed at burdening the urban poor.

The CPI (M) would fight against the anti-people policies of the State Government and plans to organise demonstrations from April 15 to 20 at various places across the city.