ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) releases first list with 14 names

November 05, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Earlier, the party leadership announced that it would contest in 17 constituencies, the majority of them in Khammam and Nalgonda districts

The Hindu Bureau

After the alliance talks with the Congress party did not move ahead, the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) announced its first list for poll-bound Telangana with 14 candidates on November 5.

The CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram released the names for 14 constituencies. Earlier, the party leadership announced that it would contest in 17 constituencies, the majority of them in Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The first list announced includes Tammineni Veerabhadram who will contest from Palair constituency in Khammam where he will take on sitting MLA, Upender Reddy and Congress strongman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The others include Khammam (Erra Srikanth), Madhira (Paladugu Bhasker), Sathupalli (Macharala Bharati), Bhadrachalam (Karam Pullaiah), Aswaraopet (Arjun), Miryalaguda (Julakantii Rangareddy), Wyra (Bhukya Veerabhadram), Nakirekal (Chinavenkulu), Ibrahimpatnam (Yadaiah), Musheerabad (Dasarath), Janagaon (Kanaka Reddy), Patancheru (Mallikarjun) and Bhongir (Narsimha).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US