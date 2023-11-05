CPI (M) releases first list with 14 names

November 05, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

After the alliance talks with the Congress party did not move ahead, the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) announced its first list for poll-bound Telangana with 14 candidates on November 5.

The CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram released the names for 14 constituencies. Earlier, the party leadership announced that it would contest in 17 constituencies, the majority of them in Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The first list announced includes Tammineni Veerabhadram who will contest from Palair constituency in Khammam where he will take on sitting MLA, Upender Reddy and Congress strongman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The others include Khammam (Erra Srikanth), Madhira (Paladugu Bhasker), Sathupalli (Macharala Bharati), Bhadrachalam (Karam Pullaiah), Aswaraopet (Arjun), Miryalaguda (Julakantii Rangareddy), Wyra (Bhukya Veerabhadram), Nakirekal (Chinavenkulu), Ibrahimpatnam (Yadaiah), Musheerabad (Dasarath), Janagaon (Kanaka Reddy), Patancheru (Mallikarjun) and Bhongir (Narsimha).