CPI (M) protest over foisting of cases against leaders

KHAMMAM

19 November 2020 00:35 IST

Strongly condemning the alleged foisting of cases against several CPI (M) district leaders for organising protests against the ‘financial burden’ posed by the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) on people, the CPI (M) district committee held a demonstration in front of the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday.

The party cadres laid a siege to the civic body office condemning the alleged registration of cases against several leaders of the CPI (M) district committee for holding a demonstration in protest against the LRS in the town on October 9.

Mild tension prevailed when the police dragged away several protesters during the demonstration at the civic body office.

Addressing the demonstrators, the CPI (M) State committee member Y. Srikanth alleged that several party leaders were implicated in cases for highlighting people’s issues through peaceful protests.

The party will further the cause of the common man by organising agitations in a peaceful manner till the Government Order (GO Ms No 131) pertaining to the LRS is scrapped, he said.

The party State committee member M Bharathi, district committee members Y. Srinivas Rao and Y. Vikram, among others, took part in the protest.