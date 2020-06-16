CPI (M) protest against privatisation move

Cadres of the CPI (M) organised a demonstration here on Tuesday unequivocally condemning the alleged move of the Central government to hand over the control of national assets to private players and its “slackness” in dealing with the ripple effects of coronavirus lockdown.
The party activists took part in the demonstration by holding placards at the Dharna Chowk as part of the nation-wide stir called by the party leadership. CPI (M) State secretariat member P. Sudarshan Rao and district secretary N. Nageswara Rao led the protest.
Addressing the protesters, Mr Sudarshan Rao slammed the BJP-led Central government for aggressively pursuing “privatisation policies” in these unprecedented times of COVID-19.
The Centre is going ahead with its unilateral move to privatise the Public Sector Units (PSUs) in vital sectors such as coal, power, insurance and civil aviation, he charged terming the Centre’s ₹20-lakh crore economic stimulus package as a “farce.”
“The hasty imposition of countrywide lockdown without proper planning had left crores of migrant workers and other hapless labourers of unorganised sector in penury,” he flayed.
Mr. Nageswara Rao demanded that the MGNREGS be extended to urban poor and the working days under the scheme be increased to 200 days, a monthly allowance of ₹ 3000 per month be disbursed among the unemployed youths, adequate financial assistance be provided to all poor people to mitigate their woes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath