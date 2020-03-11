CPI (M) door-to-door campaign on CAA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to organise door-to-door campaign explaining people about the ‘ill effects’ of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed census relating to the National Population Register.

The campaign will be taken up between March 16 and 23 and it forms part of the CPI (M)’s nationwide protests against the proposed moves of the Central government to introduce NPR data collection across the country soon. The party had been demanding that the Centre withdraw its decision to club the NPR data collection with the data of Census 2020-21.

Addressing a preparatory meeting about the party’s course of action on the issue, CPI (M) polit bureau member B. V. Raghavulu said the CAA, NPR and NRC exercise started by the Centre was an attack on the Constitution and the secular fabric of the country. It was a first step towards usurping the rights of the people guaranteed in the Constitution.

The government’s move in bringing the Citizenship related issues to the fore at a time when the Supreme Court was yet to deliver its verdict on the petitions relating to reservations exposed it’s intentions. There was already a steep decline in the budgetary allocations for welfare sectors and the government was bent on giving doles to corporate sector going by the concessions proposed to be given to them, he said.