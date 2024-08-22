CPI (M) district committee flays attempts to ‘politicise’ farm loan waiver issue, extends support to dharna called by farmers’ organisations

The CPI (M) Khammam district committee secretary Nunna Nageshwara Rao alleged that the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BRS were trying to derive political mileage over the crop loan waiver issue.

Addressing the media at Sundarayya Bhavan in Khammam on Thursday, Mr. Rao said it is unfortunate that attempts are being made to politicise the issue concerning farmers.

“What farmers need is immediate relief from debt burden and not resignations of political leaders,” he said, taking a dig at the ‘war of words’ between the Congress and BRS over farm loan waiver.

He accused those at the helm in Telangana of making contradictory statements on the exact number of farmers who benefited under the scheme in three phases so far.

There are around 45 lakh farmers in the State and around 41.78 lakh farmers had taken loans from banks across the State, he said, alleging that crop loans of only 40% farmers were waived off.

He demanded that the government waive crop loans over and above ₹2 lakh without any conditions and ensure speedy relief to farmers from debt. He added that the CPI (M) will extend its support to the dharna called by various farmers’ organisations on August 27.